A week and a half after the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire and five weeks since the last release of live hostages, mediators are intensifying efforts to secure a new agreement.

Hamas has accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by mediators Egypt and Qatar two days ago, the group’s senior official Khalil al-Hayya announced on Saturday.

“We received a proposal from the mediators in Egypt and Qatar two days ago. We responded positively and accepted it,” Hayya stated in a televised address.

An Israeli official confirmed on Saturday that Hamas had agreed to an Egyptian proposal to release five live hostages in exchange for extending the Gaza ceasefire until after Passover and initiating negotiations for a long-term ceasefire.

The Hamas official expressed hope that Israel would not “obstruct” the agreement, as indirect negotiations continue to secure a ceasefire in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war that began in October 2023.

Israel, however, maintains that according to the framework proposed by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, Hamas must release ten of the 24 hostages confirmed to be alive. Additionally, there are 35 deceased hostages in Gaza, and Hamas appears willing to release some of their remains as well.

The Saudi Al-Arabiya network reported Saturday night, citing Egyptian sources, that Hamas had provided intermediaries with medical information on the condition of American citizen hostage Idan Alexander, whose release the US is demanding as part of the “Witkoff Outline.”

Israel insists that any agreement would only involve a temporary ceasefire extension in exchange for the release of hostages. However, under the “Witkoff Outline,” such a deal would also initiate discussions on a “second phase,” originally envisioned to include an end to the war.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has already stated that he would not agree to end the war without achieving all of Israel’s objectives. In addition to securing the release of all the hostages, he demands the disarming of Hamas and the exile of its senior leaders.

Hamas, while agreeing in principle to a future Gaza government that did not officially include its members, refuses to disarm. This refusal would effectively allow it to maintain control behind the scenes, following a model similar to Hezbollah’s in Lebanon.

