At least one Hamas operative was killed Sunday evening and several others were injured when a terror tunnel collapsed in northern Gaza.

Arab media have reported several different versions; according to a report by the Bethlehem-based Maan News agency, one operative was killed and three others were injured, including one in “extremely serious” condition.

The Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades military wing of Hamas announced that Khalil Muhammad, a resident of Jabalya, was killed after the tunnel collapsed, Maan News reported. The cause of the collapse is not yet clear.