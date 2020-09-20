Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Terrorist tunnel leading from Gaza to Israel.

At least one Hamas operative was killed Sunday evening and several others were injured when a terror tunnel collapsed in northern Gaza.

Arab media have reported several different versions; according to a report by the Bethlehem-based Maan News agency, one operative was killed and three others were injured, including one in “extremely serious” condition.

The Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades military wing of Hamas announced that Khalil Muhammad, a resident of Jabalya, was killed after the tunnel collapsed, Maan News reported. The cause of the collapse is not yet clear.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
