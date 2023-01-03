Photo Credit: Dall-e (AI)

After all of yesterday’s “grave threats”, Hamas issued a threat-less statement this morning following Ben Gvir’s visit to the Temple Mount.

Hazem Kassem, a spokesman for Hamas, has released the following statement:

“The crime by the fascist Zionist minister Ben Gvir, invading al-Aqsa Mosque, is a continuation of the Zionist aggression against our holy sites and their Arab identity. Al-Aqsa Mosque was and will remain Palestinian, Arab and Islamic, and no fascist force or person will change that. The Palestinian people will continue to protect their holy sites and al-Aqsa Mosque, and will continue fighting for its purification from the filth of the occupation. This campaign will not end except with the absolute victory of our people and the expulsion of the occupation from all our land.”

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry stated:

“We strongly condemn the visit of the extremist Itamar Ben Gvir to Al-Aqsa Mosque, this is an unprecedented provocation and a dangerous threat. Prime Minister Netanyahu will be held responsible for this incident.”