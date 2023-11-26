Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Hamas released a video overnight Sunday in which the 13 released Israeli hostages are seen being transferred from the hands of the terrorists to the Red Cross teams. In the video, the terrorists are seen bringing food and water to the hostages, waving at them, and helping them walk to the vehicles, and the hostages can be heard saying to the terrorists, “Toda,” and “Shukran” (Thank you in Hebrew and Arabic).

The video is an attempt on the part of Hamas to make themselves appear “humane.” During the video, the terrorists are heard telling their hostages to “keep waving.”

ילדים מוקפים במחבלי חמאס: החטופים הישראלים מועברים לצלב האדום | תיעוד@kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/0XTrw2ep5I — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 25, 2023

Advertisement





But Hamas is not alone in trying to portray itself as a humane and reasonable group. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar early Sunday morning had this to say about the Irish-Israeli girl who had just been released:

“This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered.”

Twitter added this note to his message: “Readers added context they thought people might want to know. Emily wasn’t lost. She was abducted by terrorists from Hamas.”

This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) November 25, 2023

In October 2023, after the Hamas massacre, Varadkar condemned Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip and the “collective punishment” it inflicts on the blameless people of Gaza.

Mr. Prime Minister,

It seems you have lost your moral compass and need a reality check!

Emily Hand was not “lost”, she was kidnapped by a terror organization worse than ISIS that murdered her stepmother.

Emily and more than 30 other Israeli children were taken hostage by Hamas,… https://t.co/CD5wIZJN4i — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) November 26, 2023