Photo Credit: Pixabay / Alexas Photos
(illustrative)

Searches conducted by IDF reservists from the 162nd Division’s 261st Brigade uncovered an elaborate Hamas ambush this week, aimed at luring IDF forces to a nearby terrorist tunnel.

The terrorists attempted to ambush IDF soldiers by using dolls and children’s backpacks with speakers playing sounds of crying, placed intentionally near a tunnel shaft connecting to a large tunnel network.

Elements used by Hamas terrorists in attempt to ambush IDF soldiers in Gaza.

“The network extends under other nearby civilian structures, including a school and a medical clinic,” the IDF said. “It also connects to a mosque containing a Hamas command center equipped with cameras that were monitoring IDF troops. The command center is connected to the medical clinic’s power supply.”

Hamas anti-tank and intelligence positions were also located in the area, along with an extensive network of explosives aimed at targeting IDF troops.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

