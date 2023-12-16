Photo Credit: Pixabay / Alexas Photos

Searches conducted by IDF reservists from the 162nd Division’s 261st Brigade uncovered an elaborate Hamas ambush this week, aimed at luring IDF forces to a nearby terrorist tunnel.

The terrorists attempted to ambush IDF soldiers by using dolls and children’s backpacks with speakers playing sounds of crying, placed intentionally near a tunnel shaft connecting to a large tunnel network.

“The network extends under other nearby civilian structures, including a school and a medical clinic,” the IDF said. “It also connects to a mosque containing a Hamas command center equipped with cameras that were monitoring IDF troops. The command center is connected to the medical clinic’s power supply.”

Hamas anti-tank and intelligence positions were also located in the area, along with an extensive network of explosives aimed at targeting IDF troops.