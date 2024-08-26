Photo Credit: Li Aloni / Flash 90

A launcher used by Gaza terrorists to fire a long-range rocket at Rishon Lezion in central Israel at around 10 pm Sunday night was bombed and destroyed by the Israel Air Force.

The rocket landed in an open area on the outskirts of the city. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The Hamas terrorist organization launched the rocket approximately 25 meters from the area of a school in Khan Younis,” the IDF said in a statement.

IDF troops identified the source of the launch and directed the IAF to precisely strike the launcher from which the rocket was fired.

The forces also struck additional terrorist infrastructure used by the terrorists in the area.

Following the strike on the launcher, secondary explosions were seen, indicating the presence of additional rockets.

Over the past day, IDF troops operating in the areas of Khan Younis and the outskirts of Deir El-Balah eliminated dozens of terrorists and located large quantities of weapons, including explosives, AK-47s and mortar shells.

In one incident, IDF troops eliminated a terrorist who fired an anti-tank missile toward them during their operations. No injuries were reported.

This weekend IDF soldiers also eliminated dozens of terrorists in Tel al-Sultan; they also dismantled terrorist infrastructure, and located weapons.

IDF troops are continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in central Gaza while eliminating terrorists and locating underground terrorist infrastructure and weapons.

In some incidents, the troops used tank fire to eliminate numerous terrorist cells who posed a threat to nearby Israeli forces.

