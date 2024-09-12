Photo Credit: Courtesy, the family

Israeli forces have avenged the murder of IDF Corporal Noa Marciano by Hamas terrorists who abducted her together with fellow soldiers and civilians on October 7, 2023 and killed her during captivity in Gaza.

Marciano, a resident of Modi’in in central Israel, was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023 from the IDF base at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where she served as a member of the surveillance team.

Last week a joint operation by IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence forces and the Israel Air Force was guided by military intelligence in targeting the Hamas terrorist who was participated in the October 7th massacre and has since been carrying out attacks on IDF troops in Gaza.

Abdallah Abu Reala, a member of the Hamas Shati Battalion, was one of the terrorists responsible for holding Marciano captive in Gaza.

In an additional IDF and ISA strike, the IAF also struck and eliminated Hamas Nukhba special forces terrorist Ayman Khaled Ahmed Abu Allahyani.

The Hamas operative participated in the terror organization’s October 7th invasion and attack on the Erez Humanitarian Crossing.

The IDF announced last November that Marciano’s lifeless body and that of Israeli civilian Yehudit Weiss were found in a building near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

This past February 14, a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation in Gaza City targeted and eliminated Ahmed Ghoul, a commander in the Hamas Shati Battalion who also participated in the October 7th massacre. “After he returned to Shati in the Gaza Strip, Ghoul held IDF soldier Cpl. Noa Marciano hostage,” the IDF said in a statement at the time.

