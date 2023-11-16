Photo Credit: Courtesy

The IDF confirmed Thursday night that the body of Yehudit Weiss, who was taken hostage by Hamas from her home at Kibbutz Be’eri in the October 7 massacre, was recovered by forces from the 603rd Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade. Her remains were found in a building near the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and were transferred back to the territory of the State of Israel.

Weiss was 64-years-old and suffered from cancer. Her family expressed concern about Weiss’ ability to get the treatment she need while in captivity. Her husband was killed in the massacre.

However, the IDF has not revealed her cause of death, but whether it was related to the cancer or not, she only dies because she was taken hostage and as such is yet another murder victim of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Weiss’ body was identified after an identification procedure carried out by medical officials and military rabbis, together with the Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police On Thursday, representatives of the IDF and the police informed her family.

In the building where she was found, military equipment and weapons of the Kalashnikov type and an RPG missile were also located.