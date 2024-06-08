Photo Credit: US Army courtesy photo / public domain

The Israel Defense Forces issued a special “urgent” statement late Saturday night, denying lies spread by the Hamas terrorist organization claiming Israeli forces used the US-built temporary pier on the coast of Gaza in their daring rescue of four live Israeli hostages from apartments in Nuseirat earlier in the day.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a formal denial in English via an Arabic-language interview with the Al-Hadath television channel, saying the IDF did not use the “American floating dock” during the operation to free the abductees from the heart of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

#عاجل أنفي كذبتيْن يروجهما إعلام حماس في الساعات الأخيرة: ⭕️قواتنا الخاصة لم تدخل إلى منطقة النصيرات عبر أي سيارة أو شاحنة مساعدات

⭕️قواتنا الخاصة لم تستخدم الرصيف الأمريكي العائم بأي شكل من الأشكال خلال العملية كفوا كذبًا — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 8, 2024

IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee likewise wrote in a post on the X social media platform:

“I deny two lies spread by Hamas media in recent hours:

⭕️ Our special forces did not enter the Nuseirat area via any car or aid truck;

⭕️ Our special forces did not use the American floating dock in any way during the operation.

“Stop lying.”

In an interview Saturday evening with Sky News Arabic, Adraee said Israel holds Hamas “fully responsible for every drop of blood that fell in Nuseirat, as Hamas systematically placed the hostages within residential areas.

“Hamas uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields,” Adraee emphasized. “Hamas is the enemy of the Palestinian people.”

في مقابلة مع @skynewsarabia حملت دواعش حماس المسؤولية الكاملة عن كل قطرة دم سقطت في النصيرات حيث وضعت حماس بشكل ممنهج المختطفين داخل الأماكن السكنية. حماس تستخدم سكان قطاع غزة كدروع بشرية، حماس عدو الشعب الفلسطيني pic.twitter.com/RKxyivUlOf — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 8, 2024

The strong denials by Israel came in response to a statement by the Hamas military wing claiming Israeli forces carried out “a heinous massacre in Nusseirat and marketed it as a ‘hostage rescue operation.’ Over 210 martyrs have ascended in a brutal bombing and gunfire raid by zionist forces.

“It is worth noting that the captives were withdrawn from the area using an “aid truck” by zionist forces. The so-called “American hostages unit” assisted with the massacre operation, delivering the “aid truck” from the American floating dock in the central #Gaza Strip.

“It was through the American floating dock that the operation initiated, with the “aid trucks” entering through it,” Hamas claimed.

“American intelligence and forces helped, according to a US official, using ‘aid’ as a cover to carry out the massacre. The US, as usual, is a direct partner in the bloodshed. Local sources reported that undercover [Israeli forces] in civilian clothing also entered in civilian vehicles.”

The Israeli military has categorically denied all of the above statements, emphasizing that its forces did not enter Nuseirat via “any car or aid truck” and “did not use the American floating dock in any way” during the operation.

Inasmuch as the United Nations and most international mass media outlets swallow any claim by the Hamas terror organization, including its blatant lies about civilian casualties, starvation and other imaginary abuse of Gazans by Israeli forces, it is likely Israel will be accused of another “genocide” resulting from its efforts to rescue the hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7th.