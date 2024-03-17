<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z2tXG6qE_pw?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Israeli combat engineers completed the destruction of one of the longest tunnels found in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The 2.5 km tunnel connected the northern and southern areas of Gaza, the IDF said.

The announcement came against the backdrop of ongoing Israeli operations in central Gaza, where over the past day approximately 18 terrorists were killed by sniper, shell, and aerial fire.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.