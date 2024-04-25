Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces have eliminated a significant number of terror tunnels in central Gaza in recent days, and have built a new “Central Gaza Strip Corridor” from which to conduct its operations and control the movement of Gaza civilians.

The Nahal brigade combat team carried out five brigade operations in the Shati, Zeyton, Shifa’ and Nuzirat areas as well as an operation in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor.

The soldiers, in cooperation with Yahalom Unit and combat engineers located and destroyed over 20 km of terror tunnels in the Corridor area, part of which connected the Gaza Strip from north to south underground.

The Corridor, which separates the north and south of the Gaza Strip, is used by the IDF to carry out targeted raids and ambushes, and to control the movement of Gaza civilians from the south to the north.

The soldiers also allow the passage of humanitarian aid on an ongoing basis via the Corridor.

The division carried out engineering operations in the area, creating logistical and communications infrastructure to allow the soldiers optimal freedom of action.