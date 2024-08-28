Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Israeli forces working to destroy Hamas terror tunnels in Gaza.

Israeli forces have destroyed another kilometers-long terrorist tunnel in central Gaza.

The Engineering Unit of the Southern Command, the Yahalom Unit, and the 16th Brigade forces located, investigated and destroyed an attack tunnel approximately three kilometers (nearly two miles) long.

During the 2014 Operation “Protective Edge”, part of this tunnel route was destroyed, but over the past decade Hamas attempted to restore the tunnel route to operational standard.

This time the entire tunnel, which did not cross the border into Israel was destroyed.

In recent weeks, the 16th Brigade has been operating in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor under the command of the 252nd Division.

So far, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

