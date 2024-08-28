Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli forces have destroyed another kilometers-long terrorist tunnel in central Gaza.

The Engineering Unit of the Southern Command, the Yahalom Unit, and the 16th Brigade forces located, investigated and destroyed an attack tunnel approximately three kilometers (nearly two miles) long.

Advertisement





During the 2014 Operation “Protective Edge”, part of this tunnel route was destroyed, but over the past decade Hamas attempted to restore the tunnel route to operational standard.

This time the entire tunnel, which did not cross the border into Israel was destroyed.

In recent weeks, the 16th Brigade has been operating in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor under the command of the 252nd Division.

So far, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure.

Share this article on WhatsApp: