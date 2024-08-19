Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli forces have destroyed another terrorist tunnel — this one about a mile (1.5 km) long and used for weapons storage — beneath the southern Gaza town of Deir al-Balah.

Advertisement





IDF troops from the 7th Brigade are expanding their Gaza operations to Khan Younis and into the outskirts of Deir al-Balah.

The troops are eliminating terrorists and destroying combat compounds above and below ground.

In one of the combat compounds found by the forces, troops from the 603rd Battalion located dozens of rockets, launchers, and several anti-tank missiles.

The 603rd Battalion troops together with the Yahalom Unit located and destroyed the mile-long underground tunnel route using intelligence guidance.

The forces discovered along that tunnel route an active compound of Hamas terrorists with weapons, explosives, and equipment for long-term stays.

The compound was being used by the terrorists who fled their “lodgings” as Israeli forces arrived.

Share this article on WhatsApp: