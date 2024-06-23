Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The soldiers of the IDF’s 162nd Division are continuing precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area, eliminating armed terrorists and destroying terrorist infrastructure. Among the major targets raided this weekend was the ‘Abu Said’ Compound, a training complex for Hamas terrorists of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion in Rafah.

The 401st Brigade Combat Team conducted the raid on ‘Abu Said.’

During the operation, the soldiers located the office of the Commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, as well as weapons storage facilities and a number of tunnel shafts. At the conclusion of the raid, the IDF dismantled the compound. The tunnel shafts are in the process of being examined and destroyed, one by one.

IDF soldiers also raided the office of Yasser Nett, Commander of Rocket and Missile Fire in Hamas’ Rafah Brigade. The office was located in an area near the training compound.

Nett has been responsible for multiple projectiles fired into Israeli territory and against IDF troops.

In parallel to the operations at the ‘Abu Said’ compound, the soldiers operated in a military compound for the training of Hamas terrorist operatives. The soldiers located large quantities of weapons, several tunnel shafts used to carry out attacks against IDF troops, and intelligence documents.

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops located weaponry, alongside tunnel shafts and underground terrorist infrastructure in the area.

In one activity, the troops eliminated a terrorist cell that posed a threat and was identified operating in proximity to them.

