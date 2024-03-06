Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF and Shin Bet have eliminated the Hamas leader who was responsible for rocket attacks on Sderot and elsewhere in Israel, the IDF announced Wednesday.

Over the past day, following IDF and Shin Bet intelligence, IDF troops killed Omar Atiya Daruish Aladdiny, the Hamas terrorist leader responsible for rocket fire from the area of central Gaza.

Aladdiny was a Hamas operative for several decades. The terrorist rocket chief had been responsible for embedding the group’s rocket arsenal in Gaza and firing rockets at Israel since Operation Cast Led (2008-9), and up to and including the current war.

Aladdiny also played a central role in the preparations for the October 7th massacre. During the war, he directed rocket launches toward Israeli civilian areas, including Tel Aviv and communities in southern Israel, and was responsible for heavy fire directed at IDF ground troops in Gaza.

IDF troops are continuing to dismantle the Hamas Rocket Unit in Gaza, the IDF said.

The IDF and Israel Air Force carried out joint strikes on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror targets in response to the recent rocket fire toward southern Israel, including the city of Sderot.

Targets struck in the area of Jabalya, in northern Gaza, included operational centers used by terrorists as hideouts and weapons storage facilities, along with other weapons storage sites, rocket launch pits, and tunnel shafts.