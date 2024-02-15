Photo Credit: Courtesy, the family

The IDF and Shin Bet announced Thursday in a joint statement that Israeli forces have eliminated the killer of IDF Corporal Noa Marciano.

The 19-year-old soldier was serving in a military base on Israel’s border with Gaza on October 7 when the site was overrun by Hamas-led terrorists, who kidnapped Marciano and several others, dragging them into Gaza captivity while other soldiers were being slaughtered by the terrorists.

The IDF announced in November that Marciano’s lifeless body and that of Israeli civilian Yehudit Weiss were found in a building in Gaza.

“Yesterday (Wednesday, Feb. 14) during joint IDF and Shin Bet operational activity in Gaza City, Ahmed Ghoul, a commander in the Hamas Shati Battalion who participated in the October 7th massacre, was eliminated by an aircraft,” the statement said.

“After he returned to Shati in the Gaza Strip, Ghoul held IDF soldier Cpl. Noa Marciano hostage, who was murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization inside the Shifa Hospital,” the statement added.

The Maglan and Egoz Units of the IDF Commando Brigade are operating in dense areas and terrorist hubs in western Khan Younis, the IDF said Thursday.

The forces are advancing in the area, clearing terrorist infrastructure, locating and neutralizing weaponry, and eliminating dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat.

“During their operations in the area, many terrorists were killed, and dozens arrested,” the IDF said.

Among them were terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre, and many operatives who were members of the Hamas elite Nukhba special forces.

Last week, forces conducted targeted raids on Hamas combat positions where the terrorists were embedded inside the residences of families of senior Hamas leaders.

The soldiers also destroyed hundreds of targets of terrorist infrastructure and struck around 1,000 Hamas targets from the air, led by the Divisional Fire Control Center.