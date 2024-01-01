Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

IDF soldiers in the Gaza Division have eliminated the commander of the elite Hamas ‘Nukhba’ force who led the terrorists on October 7th in their massacre of the residents in Kibbutz Kissufim, and subsequently commanded the terrorists in their war against IDF troops in Gaza.

The troops directed an air strike by an IAF fighter jet on Monday to take out Adil Mismah, the company commander of the Nukhba Deir al-Balah Brigade, who led the Hamas commandos in their invasion and barbaric attack on the kibbutz in southern Israel.

Mismah also directed Hamas terrorists to other Israeli communities along the Gaza border in addition to Kibbutz Kissufim, including Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Nirim, decimating them all.

Shuja’iyya

In addition to the eliminate of the Nukhba company commander, Israeli military forces from the Yiftah Brigade continued their operations in the Shuja’iyya section of Gaza City, where they struck a “compound for conducting warfare” that was jointly used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.



During the same operation, Israeli forces raided a command and control center near a mosque, and confiscated large quantities of weapons used by the terrorists.

Khan Younis

IDF troops from the Commando Brigade eliminated a terrorist as he was launching rockets at Israel, directing an IAF aircraft to strike the operative.

IDF Navy Operations

Overnight, Israeli Navy forces attacked Hamas terrorist targets and continued their support of IDF ground forces across the Gaza Strip.