Photo Credit: Alexander Klünsner / Pixabay

Israeli military forces and Shin Bet intelligence agents have eliminated the Hamas terrorist who led the October 7th attack on the IDF ‘Paga’ Outpost in southern Israel, in which 14 IDF soldiers were murdered.

The same terrorist — Fehmi Salmi — headed the Hamas Paragliding Unit’s aerial infiltration into Israel on that day.

Advertisement





Salmi, who was eliminated by the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise intelligence, was was a company commander in the terrorist organization’s elite Nukhba commando unit, specifically in the Zeitoun Battalion.

AT the time of the strike, Salmi was operating from inside a building that previously served as the Al-Falah school.

During the war that has continued since Oct. 7, Salmi led numerous attacks against IDF troops.

In an additional strike, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Salah Dahham, the head of Hamas’ Paragliding Unit in Jabaliya.

On October 7th, Dahham also led Hamas’ aerial infiltration into communities in southern Israel, a key part of Hamas’ murderous attacks on civilians.

Share this article on WhatsApp: