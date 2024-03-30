Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF Spokesperson announced on Saturday that the IDF eliminated a number of high-level terrorists at Shifa Hospital in Gaza. Some of those terrorists had been freed from jail in the Shalit deal (which traded hostage Gilad Shalit for 1000 terrorists) who had returned to terrorism.

Advertisement





— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 30, 2024



כוחות צה״ל ושב״כ ממשיכים בלחימה במרחב בית החולים שיפאא׳. צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401, סיירת נח״ל וכוחות שייטת 13 בפיקוד אוגדה 162 נלחמים במרחב תוך הימנעות מפגיעה באזרחים, חולים וצוותים רפואיים. ביממה האחרונה הלוחמים המשיכו לחסל מחבלים, לאתר אמצעי לחימה ותשתיות טרור במרחב>> pic.twitter.com/0Gwlt6yW1Z — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 30, 2024

IDF forces operating in Shifa encountered and eliminated a number of armed terrorists exiting the ER compound, including senior Hamas leader Ra’ad Thabat and Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq. Terrorists Fadi Dewik and Zakariya Najeeb were also eliminated in an encounter in the maternity ward. During their activity, the forces located sniper rifles, AK-47s, magazines and grenades.

1/3: This is a video of a company commander in the Shaked Battalion, Cpt. Rotem. IDF soldiers of the 401st Brigade, Shayetet 13, Duvdevan & Nahal together with the ISA operated in the Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/LUOJT1J5g2 — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 30, 2024

3/3: This is footage of Shayetet 13 operating in the Shifa Hospital Many terrorists were eliminated, including senior Hamas leader Ra’ad Thabat & Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq. During an encounter in the maternity hospital, the terrorists Fadi Dewik and Zakariya Najeeb were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/wYDpybN0FO — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 30, 2024

Abu Ali Express noted:

Fadi Dewik, freed in the Shalit deal with the blood of 4 Israelis on his hands, who continued to direct terrorist attacks in Israel from his seat in Gaza.

Zakariya Najeeb, released in the Shalit deal, a senior officer in the West Bank terrorist attack headquarters from his seat in Gaza.

Mahmoud Ziqzouq, deputy head of the police department in Gaza City.

##

Those released in the Shalit deal are at the heart of the terrorist activity against Israel. Much blood of Israelis on their hands.

#IDF spokesperson:

In the fighting at Shifa hospital, the following were killed:

Fadi Dewik, freed in the Shalit deal with the blood of 4 #Israelis on his hands, who continued to direct #terrorist_attacks in Israel from his seat in #Gaza.

Zakariya Najeeb, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EQ6rPDxrVI — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) March 30, 2024