Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF’s Givati Brigade combat soldiers made some interesting discoveries while working to dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure at the Islamic University in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

With the aid of precise intelligence, the Israeli combat team discovered weapons in the classrooms, including AK-47 assault rifles, ammunition and cartridges, Hamas flags and terror funds locked in safes.

IDF soldiers also searched the areas around the university as well.

During those operations, the fighters located dozens of weapon storage facilities containing approximately 100 mortar shells, ready-to-use explosives, grenades, combat equipment and maps used by the Hamas terrorists.

“This is yet another example of Hamas’ exploitation of the Gazan population and civilian buildings – including educational institutions – for its terrorist activities,” the IDF Spokesperson pointed out.