The Israel Defense Forces is investigating unconfirmed claims that Hamas terrorists have executed Israeli hostages Shiri Silverman Beibas, 10-month-old baby son Kfir and 4-year-old son Ariel.

The Hamas military wing issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying: “Al-Qassam Brigades announce the killing of three detained Zionists as a result of previous Zionist shelling on the Gaza Strip. They are: Sherry Silverman Beibas, Kfir Beibas and Ariel Beibas.”

The claim has not been confirmed and Hamas issued no further evidence of having murdered the three Israelis.

“The terrorist organization Hamas continues to act in a cruel and inhumane manner,” the IDF said in a statement responding to the claim.

“IDF representatives spoke with the members of the Beibas family, informed them of the publication and are accompanying them at this time. The IDF is examining the reliability of the information.”

Previously, Hamas claimed it had no information on the Beibas family and “could not find” them, saying the baby, his young brother and mother had all been handed over to another terrorist faction in Gaza, possibly the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror group in Khan Younis.

“The responsibility for the safety of all the abductees and abductees in the Gaza Strip rests fully with the terrorist organization Hamas,” the IDF noted.

“Hamas endangers the abductees, including nine children. Hamas is required to immediately return them to Israel.”

Kfir Bibas was just nine months old when he was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, the youngest hostage to be taken captive by the invading barbarians.