Photo Credit: Flash 90
Members of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations release Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Rafah, in southern Gaza, November 28, 2023.

Two dual Russian Israeli nationals were released early Wednesday evening, separately from the 10 Israeli hostages set to be freed by Hamas sometime later, as a goodwill gesture to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader provided the Hamas delegation that visited him in Moscow with a list of eight hostages holding Russian citizenship, requesting they be released.

Advertisement


The two Russian Israeli hostages, whose names were not disclosed, were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza between 5 and 6 pm.

The sixth group of 10 Israeli women and children who have been held hostage since Oct. 7 are also set to be freed Wednesday evening.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF ‘Investigating’ Claims Hamas Executed Baby Kfir, Brother Ariel and Mom Shiri
Next articleIDF Chief of Staff: ‘We Know What We Need to Do, and We’re Prepared’
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR