Two dual Russian Israeli nationals were released early Wednesday evening, separately from the 10 Israeli hostages set to be freed by Hamas sometime later, as a goodwill gesture to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader provided the Hamas delegation that visited him in Moscow with a list of eight hostages holding Russian citizenship, requesting they be released.

The two Russian Israeli hostages, whose names were not disclosed, were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza between 5 and 6 pm.

The sixth group of 10 Israeli women and children who have been held hostage since Oct. 7 are also set to be freed Wednesday evening.