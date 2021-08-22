Photo Credit: Channel 20 via Twitter
IDF Sgt. Bar-El Hadaria Shmueli, 21, wounded in action August 21, 2021

The name of the Border Guard officer shot at point-blank range on Saturday by a “rioting” Gazan was released at around 1 am Sunday (Aug 22).

IDF Sgt. Bar-El Hadaria Shmueli, 21, a resident of Be’er Yaakov, is now listed in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva following emergency surgery.

The IDF retaliated Saturday night in response to the shooting.

Israel Attacks Hamas in Gaza After Violence Returns to Border

At least four Hamas weapons storage and manufacturing sites were hit, the IDF said.

