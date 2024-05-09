Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF and Shin Bet forces led by the 99th Division began an operation early Thursday in the Gaza City neighborhood of Zeitoun, in central Gaza, to continue to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorist operatives.

Israel Tests Replacing Hamas with Local Leaders in Gaza City District

The operation began with a series of intelligence-based aerial strikes on approximately 25 terror targets, including military structures, terror tunnels, observation posts, sniper posts, and additional terror infrastructure, the IDF said.

Israeli ground troops are currently operating to secure the area of Zeitoun and its surrounds.

The IDF has been forced to return several times to the sector, because each time the forces leave, Hamas terrorists and their allies return to rebuild their infrastructure and attack Israeli soldiers.

The IDF first operated in Zeitoun at the start of Israel’s ground offensive in the enclave late last year. The forces launched another raid in the central Gaza neighborhood this past February.

Led by the 162nd Division, Israeli forces killed and captured dozens of terrorists and confiscated a large amount of ammunition.

That operation continued for two weeks.

Hamas Naval Unit Commander Eliminated

On Wednesday, IDF troops and Shin Bet fighters eliminated the commander of Hamas’ Naval Unit in Gaza City in a joint operation based on Israeli Navy and Shin Bet intelligence.

An Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated Hamas terrorist Ahmed Ali, commander of the terror group’s naval unit in Gaza City.

Over the last few years, Ali has been involved in managing Hamas Naval Unit projects in Gaza.

During the current Iron Swords War, Ali was responsible for attacks on Israeli territory and against IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

In the past week, Ahmed had advanced terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in central Gaza.