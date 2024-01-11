Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Over the past 24 hours, the IDF has exposed a vast underground tunnel excavated by the Hamas terror organization under the city of Khan Younis, where it has been confirmed that Israeli hostages were held.

The tunnel, located by the Commando Unit, the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit and Special Forces, was connected to an extensive underground tunnel network beneath a civilian area in the city.

Millions of shekels are estimated to have been invested in excavating the tunnel and equipping it with air ventilation systems, electrical supply and plumbing — money donated by foreign governments for the benefit of Gaza’s civilian population.

“After investigating the tunnel, it can be confirmed that Israeli hostages had been inside the tunnel,” the IDF said.

The 98th Division is continuing to simultaneously fight underground and above ground in urban areas in the city.

Engineering forces, the Yahalom Unit, Commando and additional forces are leading the effort to locate tunnels, investigate and dismantle them with advanced technology and operational means.

During underground combat, the forces have located more than 300 tunnel shafts, some leading to significant tunnels, tactical shafts, and underground areas which are used as weapons storage facilities and combat areas.

So far, more than one hundred tunnels have been dismantled and decommissioned and in some tunnels, terrorists were also eliminated as well.