Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israeli military forces have found Hamas terrorist weapons in some of the weirdest places one could possibly imagine: most recently, even in a baby’s incubator in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

It turns out that the hospital was being used by Hamas as a command and control center in Jabalya.

The IDF and Shin Bet have been operating in the area of the hospital since early in the week.

The troops destroyed terror infrastructure in the area and uncovered numerous AK-47s, RPGs, explosive devices, military equipment for the Hamas elite Nukhba brigade, technological equipment, and Hamas intelligence documents, including in the NICU.

During their activity at Kamal Adwan Hospital, IDF and Shin Bet forces questioned the hospital workers, who confessed that weapons were hidden in incubators in the NICU: the same incubators that were supposed to be used to treat premature babies.

After questioning the hospital workers, IDF troops located weapons, classified documents, and tactical communications equipment, but no babies.

By the time the IDF wrapped up its activity in the area, 90 terrorists were arrested and in custody — including some who participated in the horrific October 7th massacre in southern Israel — and numerous weapons were found as well.