Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Mujaddara

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out another surgical strike on Wednesday aimed at eliminating a Hamas terrorist command center that was set up in a school compound in central Gaza.

With guidance from the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence, “the IAF conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control center in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza,” the IDF said in a statement.

Advertisement





“The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as the Al Jaouni School, was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.”

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

Palestinian Authority media reported at least seven dead and “dozens wounded” in the attack. The school had allegedly been serving as a shelter for displaced Gazans.

“This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” the IDF pledged.

Share this article on WhatsApp: