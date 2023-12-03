Photo Credit: IDF / Avichay Adraee / via X

The Israeli military issued an unequivocal warning on Sunday to Hamas terrorists in the Shujaiya section of Gaza, warning the operatives to lay down their arms and surrender, or attempt to survive — but ultimately, die.

#عاجل هذا البلاغ موجه لقادة كتيبة الشجاعية في حماس: اعتبِروا هذا الإشعار إشعارًا أخيراً.

?إنكم جميعًا مستهدَفون. جيش الدفاع سيعمل بقوة شديدة للغاية في الحي من أجل تفكيك البنى التحتية الحمساوية الارهابية. أمامكم خياران:

⭕الاستسلام ووضع أسلحتكم

— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 3, 2023

“This notice is addressed to the leaders of the Shuja’iya Brigade in Hamas: Consider this notice as a final notice,” IDF Arabic-language Spokesperson Avichay Adree told the terrorists in a curt statement posted on X and multiple other social media platforms. The post included photos exposing the identities of key figures in Hamas’ Shujaiya Battalion, a day after their commander Wessam Farhat was eliminated by Israel.

“You are all in our crosshairs. The IDF will operate with tremendous force in the neighborhood to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure,” Adraee wrote.

“You have two options: Surrender and lay down your weapons – or stay and wait for a fate similar to that of Wessam Farhat (Shujaiya Battalion commander) and Younis Mushtaha (a Hamas squad commander).” Mushtaha was also one of the few members of the Hamas politburo who had remained in Gaza, but questions have been raised about his whereabouts and whether he too was eliminated by the IDF, as was Farhat.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 10,000 airstrikes were carried out under the guidance of IDF soldiers on the ground in short time frames. The soldiers quickly completed missions and thwarted terrorist cells, terrorist infrastructure, command centers, tunnel shafts, weapons depots and more.

Following Hamas’ violation of the operational pause agreement, the fighting in the Gaza Strip has resumed, and the IDF soldiers are continuing the ground operation in full cooperation with aircraft of the IAF. The cooperation between the ground forces and the IAF is one of the most prominent elements in the IDF’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets and helicopters struck terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terror tunnel shafts, command centers and weapons storage facilities. Furthermore, with the direction of IDF ground troops, an IDF UAV targeted and eliminated five Hamas terrorists.

Over the last day, IDF naval troops struck Hamas terror targets and assisted IDF ground troops during their operational activities. Among these targets were terrorist infrastructure, vessels belonging to Hamas’ naval forces, and weapons.