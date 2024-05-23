Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces are continuing to dismantle terror tunnels and primed rocket launchers as they advance towards central Rafah in southern Gaza.

Advertisement





IDF troops found more rocket launchers and subterranean living spaces within a terror tunnel planted beneath a cemetery in eastern Gaza.

The IDF said Thursday that its troops are “currently operating based on information regarding terror targets in the areas of ‘Brazil’ and ‘Shaboura’ while making every effort to prevent harm to civilians and after the civilian population in the area was evacuated.”

In addition to finding rocket launchers primed for firing at IDF troops, the soldiers have located and dismantled a number of terror tunnel shafts and launchers in the area, along with eliminating multiple terrorists in close-quarters encounters.

Israel Air force aircraft were directed by the ground forces to eliminate three members of a terror cell who fired mortar shells at IDF troops in Rafah.

The troops are also continuing operational activities in the northern Gaza town of Jabaliya.

Ground troops coordinated with the Israel Air Force in targeting Hamas operatives in military compounds used for weapons storage. IDF soldiers found numerous weapons, including AK-47 rifles, snipers, magazines, explosive devices including grenades, and additional military equipment at the site.

IDF troops are also continuing to operate around the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

Over the past day, in cooperation with the IAF, the troops struck the head of a terror squad who operated from within a hideout residence, two terrorists who opened fire at IDF troops, and a terrorist who participated in the brutal invasion into Israel and massacre on October 7th.

The troops have spotted several other terror cells as well, including a group of terrorists carrying military equipment and entering a compound. The troops directed an IAF aircraft to eliminate the terrorists.