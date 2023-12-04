Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

For the first time since its establishment in 2005, the IDF Kfir Brigade is operating in Gaza. The Brigade usually operates in Judea and Samaria.

Kfir Brigade forces have located and destroyed more than 30 tunnel shafts in addition to fighting in close quarters with Hamas terrorists.

The Kfir Brigade is cooperating with engineering, armor and artillery forces, which are operating in northern Gaza to defeat Hamas. The soldiers also carry out additional tasks aimed at enabling the IDF to continue the operation.

The soldiers have directed dozens of airstrikes and around 100 artillery strikes thus far, destroying numerous Hamas targets. In addition, engineering forces from the brigade destroyed several strategic Hamas tunnels with weapons found inside them.

“The Kfir Brigade has been training for this moment,” said Kfir Brigade Commander Colonel (COL) Yaniv Barot. “I am proud to lead the Brigade in its first-ever operation.

“I am confident that we will accomplish every task we are assigned in the war. The cooperation with the Air Force is close and very significant for operational success. In every day of battle, we learn, improve and refine our capabilities every day, and we will continue to do so.”