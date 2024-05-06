Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces have officially begun the battle to eliminate the five remaining Hamas battalions and their leadership in Gaza.

Late Monday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed Israel’s military was “attacking and operating” against Hamas terrorist positions in a “targeted manner” in eastern Rafah.

Advertisement





The statement followed a unanimous decision by the War Cabinet to continue the war against the terrorist organization in response to an announcement made by Hamas with great fanfare Monday evening that the terror group had “accepted” a ceasefire proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar.

The only problem: the deal was not the one Israel agreed to.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters at a briefing Monday evening that Israeli forces were preparing for ground operations in eastern Rafah, after having issued evacuation orders to the local population earlier in the day.

“Tonight, we also call upon those staying in specific areas which we have communicated and defined through every means – radio, media, internet, and flyers – in eastern Rafah, to move towards the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi and Khan Younis, where they will receive full humanitarian aid and where water, food, medical equipment, and shelter will be provided,” Hagari added.

Thousands of Rafah locals were seen heading for the expanded humanitarian zone prepared by the IDF for their safety in accordance with the maps they received via flyers dropped by the IDF over the city during the early morning hours.

IDF Tanks Enter Rafah

Arab media reported late Monday night that IDF tanks and infantry forces were seen crossing the border security fence and entering eastern Rafah under heavy artillery cover.

The Israeli Air Force was likewise reported as “heavily bombing … in preparation for a potential invasion.”

At around the same time, multiple barrages of rocket fire were launched from Gaza at Israeli communities along the border — the same communities that were decimated during the October 7, 2023 invasion and massacre by Hamas-led terrorists.

There were no reports of damage or casualties in the attack.