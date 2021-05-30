Photo Credit: Louis Fisher / Flash 90

The Israel Electric Company announced this weekend that all power lines carrying electricity to Gaza from Israel have been repaired.

Many lines were damaged earlier this month by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and the thousands of rockets it fired at Israel.

חברת החשמל מודיעה: תוקנו כלל קווי החשמל לרצועת עזה — Matan Levy | מתן לוי (@MatanLevy27) May 30, 2021

Advertisement



The IEC workers’ committee announced just before a ceasefire was established that “As a sign of sympathy for the return of the captive sons” – meaning the bodies of the two fallen IDF soldiers and two live Israeli captives, both with mental health issues – “we do not intend to repair the power lines to Gaza that were damaged by Hamas fire.”

At the time, the IEC responded with a statement of its own: “We are a government corporation, subject to the provisions of the law, and we believe that electricity is outside the conflict,” according to IDF Army Radio Galei Tzahal journalist Matan Levy.