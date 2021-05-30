Photo Credit: Louis Fisher / Flash 90
Power lines at the border of Israel and Gaza

The Israel Electric Company announced this weekend that all power lines carrying electricity to Gaza from Israel have been repaired.

Many lines were damaged earlier this month by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization and the thousands of rockets it fired at Israel.

The IEC workers’ committee announced just before a ceasefire was established that “As a sign of sympathy for the return of the captive sons” – meaning the bodies of the two fallen IDF soldiers and two live Israeli captives, both with mental health issues – “we do not intend to repair the power lines to Gaza that were damaged by Hamas fire.”

At the time, the IEC responded with a statement of its own: “We are a government corporation, subject to the provisions of the law, and we believe that electricity is outside the conflict,” according to IDF Army Radio Galei Tzahal journalist Matan Levy.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
