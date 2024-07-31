Photo Credit: Wissam Nassar/Flash90

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged Wednesday morning to avenge the blood of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in northern Tehran.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our home and made us mourn, but it also has prepared for itself a harsh punishment with this action,” Khamenei said in a message published by the official Iranian Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

“We consider it our duty to avenge the blood of Haniyeh, who was martyred by the Zionist regime in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“He was not afraid of becoming a martyr for the sake of God and saving God’s servants, but in this bitter and difficult incident that took place in the territory of the Islamic Republic, we consider it our duty to seek those who shed his blood.”

An air-to-surface missile fired at 2 am Wednesday through the window of the bedroom in which Haniyeh was sleeping permanently ended the terrorist’s life.

Haniyeh was staying at a guest house under the auspices of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during a visit to attend Tuesday’s inauguration of Iran’s incoming President Masoud Pezeshkian.

