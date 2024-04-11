Photo Credit: Erik Marmor / Flash 90

The IDF announced Wednesday that its forces are building a new land crossing into northern Gaza in response to demands from Washington to increase ways in which the international community can surge humanitarian aid to the enclave.

This, despite repeated statements by Israeli officials emphasizing that the problem has nothing to do with the entry of the aid, but rather finding a way to ensure it reaches the civilians who need it, and keep it out of the hands of Hamas and its allied criminal gangs who commandeer the trucks and then sell the goods at exorbitant prices at the markets.

Even in northern Gaza, however, plenty of humanitarian aid — in addition to the usual agricultural imports — is managing to reach the population.

The IDF, via the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Unit (COGAT), says it is “continuing efforts to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of trucks containing food supplies and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip every day.”

Since the beginning of the war, more than 22,000 trucks containing more than 400,000 tons of humanitarian aid have passed through Israel’s Kerem Shalom and Nitzana land crossings to the Gaza Strip after undergoing security checks.

In addition, approximately 3,961 food packages have been airdropped in 64 airdrops to distribution points across the enclave.

On Wednesday, 298 humanitarian aid trucks entered through the crossings — including 28 aid trucks that were specifically routed to northern Gaza through coordination with IDF Southern Command — as well as another 353 food packages containing hundreds of meals that were airdropped.

“The IDF will continue its efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea in accordance with international law,” COGAT pledged.