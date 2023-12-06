Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces / YouTube screengrab

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called on the international community Wednesday to take action to force the Hamas terrorist organization to release the 138 Israeli and foreign hostages the group is still holding captive in Gaza.

Failing that, Hagari urged global leaders to force Hamas to allow the Red Cross and other international humanitarian organization access to the hostages who are still being held, to determine their status and provide medication and other treatment as necessary.

“This is an urgent call for action,” Hagari said. “The international community must take action.

“Every day, every hour, every minute is critical. The lives of our hostages are at risk.

“International organizations know their mandate and they also know the facts. Hamas is preventing them from doing their job,” Hagari said.

“The Israel Defense Forces will do everything in its power to rescue our hostages and bring them home. We call on others to do the same.”

Similar, Starker Message from Netanyahu

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a similar message during a briefing held in Tel Aviv with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz.

Speaking to reporters after having after hearing testimony about sexual abuse of Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists during a meeting with families of released captives, Netanyahu was in no mood to mince words.

The prime minister slammed global humanitarian and women’s groups — including those of the United Nations — who have maintained a stubborn silence over the abuse of female Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists.

“I say to the women’s rights organizations, to the human rights organizations, you’ve heard of the rape of Israeli women, horrible atrocities, sexual mutilation — where the hell are you?” he demanded.