Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

One of the largest weapons depots in the Gaza Strip was found this week near a clinic and school in the northern Gaza Strip by the IDF’s 50th Battalion of the 460th Brigade.

The depot contained hundreds of RPG missiles and launchers of various types, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive devices, long-range missiles aimed at central Israel, dozens of grenades and UAVs.

“We are in the heart of a residential neighborhood,” the Commanding Officer of the 50th Battalion, LTC Tomer, pointed out. He added that nearby, “One can also see a very large school campus.”

The weapons were seized by the soldiers. Some were destroyed on-site, and some were sent for further investigation.

All of the terrorist infrastructure was found close to civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population — proving once again, for the umpteenth time, Hamas’ cynical use of the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields.