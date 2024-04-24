Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas rocket launchers located in a southern Gaza humanitarian zone overnight, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday morning.

According to the IDF, the launchers were loaded with rockets. An image released by the army showed the launchers just 15 meters away from the closest shelter tent, using the Gazans as human shields.

Advertisement





“The strike was conducted after taking precautions to mitigate harm to civilians,” the IDF said.

On April 8, Israel destroyed Hamas rocket launchers in a Khan Yunis humanitarian zone meters away from an aid distribution area.

No civilians were harmed in either strike after being warned ahead of time.

Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft struck over 50 Hamas targets throughout the Strip, including an operational tunnel shaft during the past day.

In central Gaza, several Hamas terrorists spotted near Israel forces were eliminated by tank fire.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 133 hostages are believed dead.