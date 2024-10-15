Photo Credit: IDF / Shin Bet

The Israeli Air Force used IDF and Shin Bet intelligence last month to eliminate Hamas terrorist Samer Abu Daqqa, who became the head of the terror organization’s Aerial Unit after Israel eliminated the unit’s previous chief in October 2023.

Daqqa was responsible for carrying out numerous terror attacks, including launching drones and UAVs towards Israeli territory and IDF troops. He served as a significant source of knowledge in Hamas’ Aerial Unit and played a central role in its establishment.

Advertisement





Daqqa was among those responsible for the paraglider and UAV infiltrations into Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre.

The terrorist previously served as the head of Hamas’ UAV division, until Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’ in May 2021. He was also responsible for weapons production processes in Hamas’ weapons manufacturing staff and was heavily involved in developing projects and infrastructure to enhance Hamas’ aerial capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops meanwhile are continuing their operational activity in the Jabaliya area and have eliminated dozens of terrorists over the past day.

The troops also eliminated a terrorist cell that fired anti-tank missiles toward them, and when they identified multiple armed terrorists that posed a threat to them, directed the IAF in striking and eliminating the threat.

IDF troops are also continuing operational activity in the central and southern Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the troops eliminated multiple terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure and with having located and dismantled a Hamas rocket launcher.

Share this article on WhatsApp: