Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Since Sunday (Nov. 12), the IDF and Shin Bet have eliminated Yaakub A’ashur,

Head of the Anti-Tank Missile Array of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade, as well as the terror organization’s past head of military intelligence and senior operative, Mohammed Khamis Dababash.

Yaakub A’ashur was a battalion commander and was later promoted to the Head of the Anti-Tank Missile Array of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade. He took part in the planning and execution of attacks against IDF soldiers.

Over the last two years, Dababash was the secretary of Zakaria Abu Ma’amar, Hamas’ Head of International Relations in the Political Bureau.

Abu Ma’amar was also Hamas’ representative at the Summit of the National and Islamic Factions in the Gaza Strip.

Dababash was involved in directing the terror attack in the community of Atzmona in March 2002, during which five Israelis were murdered. The terror attack was led by Mohammed Sinwar, Wael Nasser, and Taysir Mubasher.

In addition, Israeli forces killed Tahsin Muslem, commander of the Hamas combat assistance company who was responsible for the special forces in Beit Lahia, Jihad A’azem, a Hamas intelligence investigations officer in Zaytun, and Munir Hareb, head of Public Affairs in the Rafah brigade.