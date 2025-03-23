Photo Credit: IDF

Israel has eliminated a senior political Hamas official in an airstrike targeting sites in southern Gaza, Hamas confirmed Sunday.

Salah al-Bardawil and his wife were killed in an overnight strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The senior operative was the head of the Hamas terrorist organization’s planning and development office in southern Gaza.

Bardawil served as a senior terrorist in Hamas’ political bureau, and as part of his role, directed the strategic and military planning of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

He is the third Hamas political official to be eliminated in renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Bardawil’s death was preceded by those of Hamas de facto prime minister Issam Da’alim and internal security chief Mahmoud Watfa; both were killed last Tuesday along with a number of other terrorists.

“This elimination further degrades Hamas’ military and government capabilities,” the IDF said in a joint statement with the Shin Bet, adding that the two security bodies will continue to operate against Hamas and “remove any threat to Israeli civilians.”

