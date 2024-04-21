Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

The Israeli State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against Sabah Haniyeh, the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Sabah Haniyeh, 57, an Israeli citizen who lives in the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva, near Beersheva, was charged with incitement and identifying with a terrorist organization after being arrested earlier this month.

During a raid on her home, security forces confiscated documents and other material indicating her association with Palestinian terrorists, leading the court to extend her remand pending the proceedings.

According to the indictment, Sabah sent dozens of WhatsApp contacts, her terrorist brother included, messages that included words of praise, sympathy and encouragement for Hamas’s Oct. 7 atrocities in Israel.

Haniyeh allegedly sent messages to her contacts that included prayers for Hamas terrorists: “O our God, we have brothers in you, our enemy entered the door, victory to your religion and release to our prisoners and the departure of your prophet Muhammad.”

Over the following days, she repeatedly urged her contacts to pray for “the destruction of the enemy. … May Allah not leave any of them; slaughter them and keep us away from their evil,” Ynet reported.

According to WhatsApp messages from the morning of Oct. 7, Haniyeh also wrote to a family group, “The war has arisen,” minutes after Hamas terrorists breached the border. Another relative wrote, “Good morning, what missiles did they send.”

Terrorists murdered some 1,200 people, wounded thousands more and took 253 hostage on that day, with 133 of the latter still in Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh resides in Qatar, which sponsors and shelters the Palestinian terrorist group’s top leaders.

Last week, an Israeli Air Force strike in the Al-Shati Camp on the northern Gaza coast killed six relatives of the terrorist leader, including three of his sons. Hazem, Ameer and Mohammed Haniyeh were all Hamas members.

In October, Hamas claimed that an airstrike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood killed 14 relatives of Haniyeh. The terrorist leader’s brother and nephew died in the strike, reports said.

Last month, reports surfaced that Haniyeh’s niece had given birth to a premature infant who was given life-saving medical care at Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center.