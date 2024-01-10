Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) National Public Diplomacy Directorate is launching an international website to show the world some of Hamas’s crimes against humanity, with photos and video clips from the October 7th massacre scenes.

It was launched ahead of Thursday’s opening of the hearing on the petition by South Africa to be held against Israel at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

The site was developed in conjunction with the IDF Spokesperson and joins a series of public diplomacy measures for the international community, which the various policy bodies have been working on during the Swords of Iron War.

The name of the site in English is: “Oct. 7 2023, Hamas Massacre: Documentation of Crimes Against Humanity”

All the photos from the various murder scenes have been blurred in order to safeguard the privacy of the victims.

The site is intended for international users only and cannot be viewed from computers in the State of Israel.

“As part of our comprehensive and intensive public diplomacy efforts, the Prime Minister’s Office, via the National Public Diplomacy Directorate and in conjunction with the IDF Spokesperson, is launching a site that will commemorate and recall the terrible atrocities that were carried out against the citizens of Israel on the black Saturday of October 7,” said Moshik Aviv, head of Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate.

We will continue to act so that the citizens of the world will be unable to remain indifferent to the terrible massacre that we experienced.

This is an important public diplomacy and diplomatic tool that presents severe crimes against humanity. Tomorrow we will appear before the court in The Hague; this site will assist the State of Israel in its mission of reminding the world that we are the victim of the unprecedented terrorist event that we experienced.”