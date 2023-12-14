Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Israel began dropping leaflets on the Gaza Strip offering a bounty for information leading to the capture of Yahya Sinwar and three top other Hamas leaders on Thursday.

As Hamas’s Gaza strongman and mastermind of the October 7 massacres in southern Israel, Sinwar topped the list, with a $400,000 bounty.

Sinwar is thought to have escaped from northern Gaza to Khan Yunis in the south through a humanitarian corridor. Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second largest city, is regarded Sinwar’s personal stronghold.

Also on the list is Sinwar’s brother, Muhammed, who commands Hamas’s Southern Brigade, with $300,000 for information leading to his capture.

The leaflet placed a bounty of $200,000 on Rafaa Salameh, who commands the Khan Yunis Battalion.

Rounding out the list is Mohammed Deif, the overall commander of all Hamas forces with a mere $100,000 bounty. Deif was a bomb maker who rose through the ranks of Hamas by masterminding numerous suicide bombings during the Second Intifada. He has survived a reported seven assassination attempts.

The leaflets also contain a telephone number and Telegram contact information and a promise of confidentiality.

As Hamas’s ability to rule the Gaza Strip crumbles, Gazan’s fear of the terror group is disappearing and leading towards anarchy, the Tazpit Press Service reported on Tuesday.

Residents report widespread looting of food rations and medicines delivered from Arab countries through the Rafah border crossing. In particular, trucks are hijacked by armed Hamas operatives or criminals, who then sell the aid themselves.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Hamas currently holds 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners captive in Gaza. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.