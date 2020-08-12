Photo Credit: IDF

Following security consultations Wednesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and other top military brass as well as other security officials, and today (Wednesday) ordered an immediate reduction in Gaza fishing zone from 15 to eight nautical miles, until further notice.

The decision came in response to the ongoing arson attacks on southern Israel launched by terrorists in the enclave who continue to fly IED balloon bombs across the border towards Jewish communities. The attacks, aimed at Israeli civilians, constitute a violation of Israeli sovereignty.

On Wednesday (Aug. 12) there were 24 confirmed fires started by arson balloon bombs launched at southern Israel from Gaza.

These balloons look pretty innocent… but attached to them are dangerous explosives that catch fire on impact. Today, terrorists in Gaza launched dozens of these explosive balloons, causing fires across southern Israel. This is terror—and it must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/ESiC91hJjh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 11, 2020

Israeli military forces also struck Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza in the early hours of Wednesday morning in response to the ongoing terror attacks against Israel with the explosive balloons.

“We will continue to operate against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians,” the IDF said in a statement. “Hamas bears responsibility for everything that happens in and out of the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of Israel.”