Photo Credit: Israel Spokesperson

The Israel Defense Forces released new evidence Monday night proving the Hamas terrorist organization used Gaza’s Shifa Hospital as a base to which it brought the hostages abducted from Israel during the horrific October 7 invasion and massacre.

In the documentation, Hamas terrorists are seen on Saturday, October 7, forcibly transporting two hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, who were kidnapped from Israeli territory. IDF vehicles stolen during the murderous massacre can also be seen inside the Shifa Hospital area.

The above video documentation is from Shifa Hospital, filmed on the day of the kidnapping, October 7th, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 and 11:01 am, in which hostages abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas terrorists.

One of the hostages is walking and the other is injured and is being carried on a hospital gurney. The hostages in the documentation, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, are both known and information on the subject has been passed on to the relevant authorities, the IDF said.

In addition, the IDF and Shin Bet intelligence agency revealed new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of murdered IDF Corporal Noa Marciano.

A few days ago, the bodies of the late Yehudit Weiss and the late Cpl. Noa Marciano, who were both abducted on October 7, were returned to Israel.

Following Shin Bet intelligence, IDF soldiers located the bodies of Noa and Yehudit in two different buildings near the Shifa Hospital.

“The IDF and the Shin Bet share in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them at all times,” the statement said. “The IDF will continue to act and take advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages and missing persons home.”

The findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the October 7 massacre as terrorist infrastructure, and add to previous revealed evidence regarding Hamas’ use of the hospital area as infrastructure for its terrorist activities in a systematic and ongoing manner.