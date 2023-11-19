Photo Credit: Google Maps
Israeli security forces were investigating a suspected terrorist shooting attack Monday night that took place on Highway 5 near the Arab town of Zawiya (Salfit).

Palestinian Authority terrorists reportedly opened fire at a passing Israeli vehicle on the road.

No physical injuries were reported, but there was damage to the vehicle.

Israeli forces began searching the area for the shooters.

Highway 5 extends eastward from Israel’s coastal road past the cities of Petach Tikva and Rosh Ha’Ayin, and into northwestern Samaria.

Salfit is located just south of the Jewish community of Elkana.

