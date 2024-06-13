Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli soldiers destroyed an 800-meter-long Hamas tunnel in the central Gaza area of Juhor ad Dik, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

The tunnel, which was 30 meters underground, contained several operational spaces and blast doors and reached within one kilometer of the Israel-Gaza border. It was demolished by the IDF’s elite Yahalom combat engineering unit.

Meanwhile, soldiers in central Gaza’s Zeitoun and Zabara areas destroyed launch pits ready to fire, a warehouse of rockets, and other terror infrastructure. According to the IDF, dozens of terrorists were eliminated.

In Rafah, troops used a drone to identify and strike an armed terrorist. Afterward, an Air Force aircraft struck the structure in which the terrorist had been operating. Additionally, the IAF struck a launch site containing rockets that were ready to fire from the area of Rafah toward Israel.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.