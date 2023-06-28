Photo Credit: Screenshot

Amin Abu-Rashid, one of the leaders of Hamas in Europe, was arrested on Monday in the Netherlands after years of acting covertly against the State of Israel. The arrest came as a follow-up to the Israeli right-wing group Ad Kan’s “Shtula” series that aired on Channel 13 a few months ago which sent waves around the world.

Shtula (mole) is a five-part docudrama series by journalist Zvika Yehezkali, head of the Arab affairs desk at Israel’s Channel 13, in collaboration with Ad Kan, revealing what goes on behind the scenes of Human rights organization in the Palestinian Authority, and how they pursue their propaganda war against Israel.

Advertisement





Ad Kan sent an undercover agent into BDS organizations and Hamas Europe, where she became the personal assistant of Amin Abu Rashid, nicknamed “Amin Abu-Ibrahim,” a PA Arab-Dutch national best known for his role in the Hamas Gaza-bound flotillas. According to the US government, Rashid was a member of the Al-Aqsa Foundation in Rotterdam. The planted Ad Kan agent documented Rashid’s illegal fundraising for Human Rights Organizations that were transferred directly to Hamas.

According to reports, Abu Rashid’s daughter, who managed the funds, was also arrested, with 750,000 euro in cash on her person on suspicion that the money was intended for Hamas.

Exposing Abu Rashid and other terror supporters under the guise of Human Rights activism was part of Ad Kan’s five-year project that employed a Danish architecture student into antisemitic BDS organizations and terrorist groups, exposing the deep ties between them. For years, Abu Rashid presented his charity organizations to the Dutch people as advocating basic human rights.

The footage provided by Ad Kan’s undercover agent which aired in the series shows Abu Rashid saying, “My job is to destroy Israel,” and, “2024 is the year Israel will be destroyed.” The mole was able to take pictures of the money that was illegally transferred to Hamas and was recorded in Rashid’s private notebooks to avoid hacking. It is believed that Rashid illegally transferred Hamas at least $5.5 million.

Following the airing of the Shtula series, Ad Kan handed the evidence to intelligence agencies in the countries where Hamas’s “human rights organizations” operate. The Dutch authorities used the information to launch an investigation into Abu Rashid, which led to his arrest.

Ad Kan has warned that terrorist infrastructures are operating in Europe, England, and the United States and that it is the responsibility of those governments to move against them and put a stop to their illegal activities.

Ad Kan CEO Gilad Ach said in response to Abu Rashid’s arrest: “We congratulate the authorities in the Netherlands for not being tricked by the false veneer of ‘Human Rights Organizations for Palestine,’ which was promoted by Abu Rashid. We call on law enforcement and intelligence agencies in Europe and the United States to stop the network of terrorist groups and the antisemitic organizations that operate behind the front of human rights organizations, and make them pay for their crimes.”