Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The IDF on Saturday arrested a member of the Hamas elite force Nukhba who participated in the attack on the Gaza envelope settlements on October 7. He was captured when he was trying to return to Gaza and was handed over to the Shin Bet for interrogation. The IDF said that the man was exhausted, after hiding for a long time without food or water. He stole a vehicle in Ashkelon and tried to make a desperate getaway.

Captured Hamas terrorist confessing his crimes:

עוד תיעוד בלעדי מחקירה של מחבל חמאס‼️ התעמולה הפלסטינית עובדת חזק כדי להלבין את מעשי חמאס- שתפו בכל הכוח כדי שכולם יראו את מחבל חמאס שהשתתף במתקפת הטרור מודה מה הם עשו שם!!! על הטבח המזעזע, עריפת ראשים, אונס ועוד… שכל העולם ישמע!!!! pic.twitter.com/4ndOK8zviE — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 13, 2023

The Nukhba Force or Al-Nukhba are naval commandos and a special forces unit of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas. The Nukhba terrorists are selected by senior Hamas operatives to carry out terrorist attacks such as ambushes, raids, assaults, and infiltration through terror tunnels, firing anti-tank missiles, rockets, and sniper rifles. Their main focus is to attack underwater and infiltrate Israel via its beaches, using underwater explosives and guided missiles that are not detected by the Iron Dome air defense system.

Nukhba members are recruited from among 18 to 20-year-old fishermen, and undergo long and rigorous. Their pay starts at $400–500 a month, or five times the average salary in the Gaza Strip.

Video shot by the bodycam of a terrorist who was executed on 10/7:

זה סופו של כל מחבל pic.twitter.com/ji29lD9LEs — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) October 15, 2023