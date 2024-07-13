Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Myriad rumors are flying around that Israel has finally eliminated the architect of the October 7th massacre, Hamas #2 Mohammed Deif, who has managed to escape seven previous assassination attempts.

But there is no confirmation thus far.

“The State of Israel via the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet, attacked today in Gaza with the goal of eliminating Mohammed Deif and his Number 2, Rafah Salama. There is no confirmation as yet that the two were killed, but I promise you, one way or the other, we will reach every leader of Hamas,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a briefing to media after the conclusion of the Sabbath.

Deif, who headed the Al Qassam military wing of Hamas, was targeted in an air strike on Saturday in the al-Mawasi area of southern Gaza.



The IDF reportedly used bunker busters and other “heavy” bombs in the attempt to eliminate the Hamas military leader. The bombs were dropped on a Hamas-controlled compound in the humanitarian zone, killing approximately 70 other terrorists who were present at the time.

“In a joint IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) activity based on precise intelligence, the IDF’s Southern Command and the IAF carried out a strike in an area where two senior Hamas terrorists and additional terrorists hid among civilians. The location of the strike was an open area surrounded by trees, several buildings, and sheds,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

Israeli sources told The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press the strike was “precise” and most of the casualties were terrorists, who included the bodyguards for both Deif and Salama.

The IDF said it had obtained “strong, precise and corroborated” intelligence about Deif’s presence at the compound, but held back the strike until receiving confirmation about his presence and ensuring there were no hostages being held at the site.

According to the IDF, the compound belonged to Salama, who was the Hamas Khan Younis Brigade commander believed to have been killed in the strike. Salama coordinated the terror group’s military efforts with Gaza’s Hamas #1 leader, Yahya Sinwar, and was also tasked with overseeing the captivity of 116 Israeli hostages who are still held in Gaza.

Deif, as have other Hamas leaders, embedded himself and his operations within Gaza’s civilian population — possibly with the cooperation and agreement of the population, which elected Hamas as its leadership in the last election held in the enclave, in 2006.

“We assume Hamas will try to conceal the outcomes,” the IDF said. “Deif’s demise will have a profound impact on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hamas abroad and the Gazan street.”

